7PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Notre Dame at Louisville

WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football.

The Fighting Irish kick off their season Monday night, and 16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the matchup live from Louisville.

Watch 16 News Now beginning at 6 for our evening newscast, which will include live reports from Cardinal Stadium.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 7-8 p.m. on WNDU-TV or online at wndu.com/livestream.

16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. will report live from Louisville, and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby will anchor our broadcast from WNDU Studios. Megan Smedley and Lindsay Stone will complete our Countdown to Kickoff coverage.

Watch Notre Dame play Louisville on ESPN beginning at 8 p.m.

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll

In our first Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll of the year, we're asking: Will Notre Dame return to the College Football Playoff this season?

Visit wndu.com/polls to vote, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

