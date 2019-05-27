78-year-old woman killed in Benton Twp. house fire has been identified

NewsCenter 16 has learned the name of the victim who died in a house fire in Benton Twp. over the weekend.
Fire officials tell us 78-year-old Virgie Atkins died early Sunday morning.
The fire, happened on the 1800 block of Wood Ave. just after 3 a.m.
She lived with her son, Preston Tillman, and grandson, Jermone. They both escaped the home before fire officials arrived.
Her son was able to escape out of a door but her grandson escaped through a second story window. We're told they do not have serious injuries.
No word yet on the cause of this fire.