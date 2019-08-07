$78M infusion would not 'finish' improvements on SB-to-Indy connection

A plan to spend $78 million on improvements to U.S. 31 between South Bend and Indianapolis would speed up a decades-long project, but it wouldn’t "finish" that project.

Some members of the U.S. 31 Coalition made that clear Wednesday.

The coalition board met in Elkhart for the first time since Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcement in July.

At that time, the governor unveiled a plan to presumably eliminate the half dozen traffic lights that remain, along with two rail crossings.

The governor’s statement at the time also asserted that the investment would “finish the free flow of U.S. Highway 31.”

“'Complete' wouldn't be the right word. From the coalition's standpoint, it would significantly advance it, but until we address those issues all the way from 31 in South Bend to 465 in Indianapolis, it’s not complete,” U.S. 31 Coalition Board Member Patrick McMahon said.

“There’s probably 200 driveways. There's probably 75 to 100 cross streets, and some way, we've got to fix that so that we have a free-flowing freeway interstate ... between South Bend and Indianapolis,” Board Member John Letherman added.

The coalition formed in the year 2000 to fight to bring 31 up to interstate or freeway standards for a couple of key reasons.

“I got involved years ago when I was doing development work in South Bend and with Project Future, and it was because any business that we were trying to recruit to the community that had distribution or had transportation as a major portion of its business was real hesitant to come to a place where they couldn't go north-south on an interstate-quality facility,” McMahon said.

The Mayor Moves program built bypasses around South Bend/Plymouth, Kokomo and Carmel.

“Plymouth to South Bend is a freeway, then it’s not, and then Kokomo is a freeway, and then it’s not. And then Carmel and Westfield is a freeway,” coalition Executive Director Dennis Faulkenberg said. “That hodgepodge is a safety issue. People are leaving the freeway as if they are on an interstate highway, and then all the sudden a farm vehicle can pull out in front of you or a school bus might stop. That sort of thing and that hodgepodge creates quite a safety issue.”

