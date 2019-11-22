70-year-old unintended victim shot in face while driving in La Porte

A suspect is in custody and a 70-year-old man is recovering after being shot by a stray bullet while driving in La Porte.

Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 200 block of I street for reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a home and several cars were hit by bullets.

Officers then got information about a man showing up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. He was treated for injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.

Police say the man was not the intended target and was simply driving in the area when he was shot by a stray bullet. His name is not being released right now.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with a victim who was struck by a stray bullet," Police Chief Julie Smith said in a statement. "I know this had to be a very frightening experience for him, as well as for several other people whose vehicles were struck while they were driving."

Joseph Ukonga, 23, was taken into custody.

Officers say they found a gun and drugs in his home, and they believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident near Koomler Park.

Police say the incident may have involved a small Jeep SUV and possible a black or other dark-colored Ford. Anyone with information on that road rage incident is encouraged to contact Detective Corporal Metcalf or Chief of Detectives Sgt. Ferguson at 219-362-9446.

