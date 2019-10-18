70-year-old man sentenced after impregnating 14-year-old

A Kosciusko County man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor after impregnating a 14-year-old.

In March of 2017, there were complaints that 70-year-old David Killian Sr. of North Webster touched a 14-year-old girl's genitals and breast, at one point pinning her down on a couch and forcing himself on her.

The girl became pregnant after one of the assaults and gave birth in December of 2017.

She took the stand during the trial.

According to our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union, Killian did indicate he would appeal his sentence.

