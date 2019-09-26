70-year-old man guilty of sexual assault, impregnating 14-year-old

16 News Now is learning more about the case involving a 70-year-old Kosciusko County man found guilty this week of crimes related to getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant.

We spoke with police on the case and looked through court documents.

"It really tugs at my heart," Sgt. Candy Smythe with the North Webster Police Department said.

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by 70-year-old David Killian Sr., of North Webster. On Wednesday, he was found guilty on three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

"I felt that justice had been served. The bad part is it completely destroys families,” Smythe said, referring to what happened to the teen girl.

Complaints of sexual misconduct began back in March of 2017 saying that Killian touched the 14-year-old's genitals and breast, at one point pinning her down on a couch and forcing himself on her.

The girl became pregnant after one of the assaults and gave birth in December of 2017.

She took the stand during the trial.

"To me, it takes a lot of courage to relive things that you probably would not want to relive,” Smythe said. “If it was me, I don't know if I could do that or not."

The details of a 70-year-old man -- 68 at the time of the crimes -- taking advantage of a 14-year-old girl came out in open court. It was a crime that's hard for anyone to understand.

"I can't put myself in a place that I would force myself or something on a child, basically. I don't understand the workings of someone's feelings, desires or anything like that, that they could do something like this,” Smythe added.

With the trial portion of the case now closed, Smythe hopes the family can move on.

"Keep their chins up, go on and put this in their past and just know there’s a lot of people pulling for them,” Smythe said.

Following those convictions this week, the next steps in this case will be a sentencing hearing that's scheduled for Oct. 17.

Smythe has been with the North Webster Police Department for 24 years.

