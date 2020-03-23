7 more test positive for coronavirus in St. Joseph County

Seven more people have tested positive for coronavirus in St. Joseph County, bringing the total to 17 confirmed cases.

From the St. Joseph County Department of Health:

Seven additional individuals in St. Joseph County have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 17 (8 females, 9 males). Among these cases, 2 are over the age of 60. All cases are self-isolating per instructions and recovering at home. The St. Joseph County Department of Health continues to do contact tracing to identify other exposures.

The St. Joseph County Department of Health continues to advise that individuals who have been tested for SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus) remain in self-isolation until test results are back AND they are no longer experiencing any symptoms.

As cases continue to increase and state-wide mitigations continue, today’s announcement from Governor Holcomb issues a mandatory Stay-at-home order that includes non-essential services and businesses close. Essential services include (but are not limited to) services such as food banks/pantries, grocery stores, gas stations, public safety, hospitals, health care facilities, childcare, garbage pick-up, public transit and public service hotlines (such as SNAP and HIP 2.0). Restaurants are also still allowed to offer carry-out and delivery services but dine-in services are not prohibited.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov. For general questions as it relates to COVID-19 infection, please call 2-1-1.