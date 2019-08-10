6th annual charity ride in honor of Domnik Kazmierczak

A South Bend mom is continuing to bring awareness to bike safety in honor of her son.

Sandy Kazmierczak hosted the 6th annual charity ride in remembrance of her son, Domnik.

At just 20-years-old, Domnik was killed while riding his motorcycle six years ago on Easter Sunday.

Saturday, his family reminding people to "look twice and save a life."

"I do try to go around and introduce myself and make awareness that, hey, we're doing this for you guys too," said Sandy. "Because it's bringing awareness to the community."

Sandy says she hopes keeping her son's story alive will help save other riders from losing their lives.