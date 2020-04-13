6th District Council Member Sheila Niezgodski discusses coronavirus on 16 Morning News Now

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many people do their jobs, and it has impacted many residents and employees in South Bend.

At their last meeting, the South Bend Common Council allowed many employees to work from home.

On Monday, 6th District Council Member Sheila Niezgodski joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now by phone to talk about the city’s response to the pandemic, changes to future common council meetings, eviction during the pandemic and the 2020 Census.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signed an executive order in March that protects Hoosiers from being evicted or foreclosed on during the pandemic.

“People have to stay in place or shelter in place,” Niezgodski said. “They can’t do that… They can’t shut off your gas or lock you out. If you owe money to your landlord, you’re still going to be responsible to pay that, but they cannot evict you at this time.”

Niezgodski said residents can file an eviction complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s office by calling (809) 382-5516.

Niezgodski also spoke with Tricia about the 2020 Census.

“There are millions of dollars in federal funds that go to local communities, schools, roads and other public services. Niezgodski said. “And they do that by count. Every resident should really fill out the census.”

To fill out the 2020 Census, click here.

Lastly, common council members still plan to meet Monday, April 13, but Niezgodski said there will be some changes.

“As far as I know, this will be the first ever virtual meeting of the South Bend Common Council,” Niezgodski said. “As far as viewing, you have the common council Facebook page and WNIT.”

