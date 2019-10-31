68 plane crash victims remembered 25 years later

Many are remembering the 68 people who were killed in a plane crash in northwest Indiana on Oct. 31 25 years ago

American Eagle Flight 4184 was flying from Indianapolis to Chicago when it crashed into a soybean field near Roselawn, killing all 64 passengers and four crew members on board.

Officials have said icy weather conditions caused the crash.

It took weeks for first responders to scour the scene for debris and remains due to the totality of the destruction.

A memorial honoring the victims now stands on the edge of a farm field near the crash site.

