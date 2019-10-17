64th annual Midwest RV Super Show underway in Elkhart

The 64th annual Midwest RV Super Show is underway in Elkhart.

It's taking place now through Sunday at the RV/MH Hall of Fame and Museum.

New this year, the surface of the parking lot is pavement. In years past, the RV show was on a mulch surface.

One dealer, who has been selling RVs for 30 years, loves to hear stories from past customers.

"Because they have been out with their kids, it's been a great time with their family as well. I like to say it's like the heads-up moment. You kind of unconnect from the rest of the world and you actually sit and talk to your family members," explains Scot Moody of Total Value RV. "Everybody that I talked to, when they come back, said that's what they love the most about it."

Admission to the show is $10, but kids 15 and younger get in for free.

You can find more information at rvshows.org/midwest-rv-super-show

