64th annual Midwest RV Super Show underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) The 64th annual Midwest RV Super Show is underway in Elkhart.
It's taking place now through Sunday at the RV/MH Hall of Fame and Museum.
New this year, the surface of the parking lot is pavement. In years past, the RV show was on a mulch surface.
One dealer, who has been selling RVs for 30 years, loves to hear stories from past customers.
"Because they have been out with their kids, it's been a great time with their family as well. I like to say it's like the heads-up moment. You kind of unconnect from the rest of the world and you actually sit and talk to your family members," explains Scot Moody of Total Value RV. "Everybody that I talked to, when they come back, said that's what they love the most about it."
Admission to the show is $10, but kids 15 and younger get in for free.
You can find more information at rvshows.org/midwest-rv-super-show