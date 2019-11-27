60-year broadcast legend gets court named in her honor

Wednesday night marks the 1,000th game on the hardwood at Tippecanoe Valley High School, as the Vikings boys basketball team take on the Warsaw Tigers in a fierce rivalry match for their first home game of the season.

Someone who's worked quite a few of those 1,000 games is getting some special recognition ahead of the varsity game.

Rita Price Simpson has not only left her mark on the community here but on the court itself.

"This is just very special. Out of all the things that I've received, this is one of the most special things that has ever happened to me,” Rita said.

That's saying a lot since Rita has won a whole slew of awards in her career.

The freshly refinished Tippecanoe Valley High School hardwood now bears her name.

"I walked in and I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, it's so big.’ I thought it would be off in one corner or something, and I couldn't believe how big it was,” Rita said.

It is a big signature to honor a big career in broadcasting; she’s got more than 60 years in the business.

"I started the first years of the girls state tournament, and that year the Warsaw girls won the first girls state tournament, and I was the play-by-play person, that was my introduction into it,” she said.

Now decades later, the floor at Tippy Valley will officially be dedicated to Rita before the boys basketball game Wednesday night -- a game she's used to calling.

"I always said that if it got to be a job, I'd quit. Well, here I am 60 years later,” Rita said. "There's something about it that's not just rewarding but gives you much more than just the immediate rewards, because of the relationships."

"She's been a huge part of the community. It’s been awesome having her around. Ever since I was a little kid, I've always grown up around Rita. She's been a huge idol, and everyone loves her around here,” said Tanner Trippiedi a senior point guard for the Vikings.

"I've known Rita since I was a little kid, loved her, and she's just a great lady and so fun to be around and such a positive role model for everybody in this community. She's kind of the mayor of Mentone, if you would say so." Vikings head basketball coach Chad Patrick said.

Rita lives in the Mentone area, where her and her husband have a coffee shop called Jack’s Java.

Rita is beloved in her community and grateful for the connections she's made.

"One of the big jokes I like to tell about it, it’s kind of like going to your own funeral; you always wish you could sit down and see what people said about you. Well, I'm blessed, because I'm still here to see it,” she said.

