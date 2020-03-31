6 more coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in St. Joseph County, bringing the total numbers of cases to 52.

So far, one county resident has died from the coronavirus.

From the St. Joseph County Department of Health:

St. Joseph County- 6 new additional individuals in St. Joseph County have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 52.

To date, 24 males and 28 females have been impacted by COVID-19 infection. Age ranges include: 14 (30 and younger), 12 (31-40), 8 (41-50), 7 (51-60), and 11 cases have been in someone older than 60. The average amount of time between testing and receiving a test result is about 6 days.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov. For general questions as it relates to COVID-19 infection, please call 2-1-1.

