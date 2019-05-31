5th-graders pose as 'wax figures' of historic people

Students at Meadow's Edge Elementary brought history to life Friday afternoon. The school hosted its inaugural "wax museum."

The fifth-graders and even some fourth-graders studied a historical person as part of a class project. Students then dressed up as their person and froze in a pose.

They wore a button that said "push," and when pressed, they had to give a speech about the person's life and legacy.

"So, we have the Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan duo out there, and those girls have totally embodied who Anne Sullivan and Helen Keller were," Cassie Scarsella. "They wanted to learn about their mannerisms and how they would sit, and how Helen Keller would use her hands to learn sign language. So, they have really gotten into it in more ways than we could have imagined."

Teachers said they want to make learning relevant. Students will be graded on their speaking skills and ability to write for a particular audience.

