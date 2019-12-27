5th annual St. Joe Beer Fest tickets go on sale next week

Tickets will soon go on sale for the fifth annual St. Joe Winter Beer Fest taking place next month. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.

There are only 850 tickets for the event, which takes place Jan. 25 from noon-4 p.m. at the corner of Broad Street and Lake Boulevard, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Tickets are $35 in advance. That covers admission, a tasting cup and 12 tokens for samples.

Tickets will be available at the St. Joseph Today Welcome Center and online at themendelcenter.com.

