The Southwest Michigan Mini Maker Faire will be hosting their annual event at Whirlpool Centennial Park.

John Phillips joined Kim Shine on 16 Saturday Morning news to tell us about this year's event.

The event will feature special guest performers from Cirque Amongus. The free annual faire is Saturday, June 1st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Whirlpool Centennial Park in St. Joseph, Michigan.