The Elkhart City Council unanimously voted to appropriate $5 million for the Tolson Center and park expansion project.

The Tolson Center closed in the summer of 2018 after the council voted to cut funding for it, but the city eventually reopened it.

City leaders are now trying to expand the center with the proposed expansion project. They want the center to be a 25,000-square-foot facility, with a park area, soccer fields and a playground.