The 574 Theatre Company of Mishawaka is putting on a holiday production of "It's a Wonderful Life, a Live Radio Play" at Bethel University next weekend.

Saturday morning, Zach Horner was joined by Alex Price and Eathan Bingaman to talk more about the play, which will be showing at Bethel University's Kelly Auditorium from December 19th to 22nd.

To learn more about the show or to buy tickets, you can visit the 574 Theatre Company website.