Local fallen soldier escorted back home

A local fallen soldier was escorted back to Osceola Tuesday night.

Ryan Kisrow, 37, of Mishawaka, went to Penn High School and graduated in 2001.

At Penn, he played football and won a championship.

In fact, family members said Kisrow was one of the best football players at that time.

Kisrow later joined the National Guard, but that was not enough for him.

Kisrow became an Army Ranger and spent time serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Kisrow and his family currently reside in North Carolina, but were in South Carolina on vacation for Father's Day weekend, when Kisrow and his son got caught in a rip tide.

While Kisrow fought to save his son's life, Kisrow unfortunately did not survive.

The Indiana Patriot Guard escorted Kisrow's body back home.

"He is a true American hero, and he deserves the escort from where we started at: Indianapolis International Airport, and we are taking him home to Osceola," said Assistant State Captain with the Indiana Patriot Guard, Robert Lowder.

16 News Now met the Indiana Patriot Guard and Kisrow's family just north of Peru, and followed them back to Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Osceola.

On the way, first responders lined up along US-31 to pay their respects.

"It's so important to us to show them that they are not forgotten, and to show the family how much their service is respected and honored," said Chuck Damp with the Indiana Patriot Guard.

The visitation is next Monday, followed by the funeral on Tuesday.