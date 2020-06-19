Authorities are searching for a man in St. Joe River near Berrien Springs

According to a press release, "On June 19, 2020 at approximately 19:15 hrs, the Berrien County Dispatch received a 911 call of an individual in distress and missing in the Saint Joseph River approximately one mile down the river from the Jasper Dairy boat launch. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, the State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Royalton Township Fire Department, and the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Fire Department sent personnel and/or boats to search the river for the individual. The initial investigation reveals that two adults and three juveniles were enjoying a summer day on a pontoon boat and were swimming in the water, when one of the juveniles began to struggle in the water. One of the adults jumped into the water and successfully rescued the juvenile, however the adult went under water and was not located. The missing individual is a 46 year male Berrien County resident."

