Law enforcement ties, long delay complicate Arbery case

ATLANTA (AP) -- There was an abundance of evidence when the officers arrived at the scene on a Sunday afternoon in coastal Georgia: A man, apparently unarmed, lying on the street, soaked in blood. The suspected shooter, a shotgun, eyewitnesses. And video of the incident. But no arrests were made in the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery until last week, after video of the shooting surfaced that stoked a national uproar over race relations in America. Now a newly appointed investigative agency and prosecutor have to untangle the criminal investigation, build a case and make up for lost time and missed opportunities.