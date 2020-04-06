Authorities find shooting death of Mishawaka man to be accidental

No criminal charges will be filed in the shooting death of a Mishawaka man, after authorities found it to be accidental.

On Monday, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit said it completed its investigation into the death of 48-year-old Scott Himes.

The incident took place on Saturday, in the 10,000 block of McKinley Highway, in Osceola, Indiana.

As part of the investigation, several witnesses were interviewed, evidence was collected, and video of the incident was reviewed as well.

Authorities found that Himes was struck and killed by an accidental shot from one of the people in his group, that was doing some target shooting over the weekend.

The weapon used in the incident was Himes' .22 LR rifle.