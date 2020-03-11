South Bend celebrates 7th anniversary of 311 call center

Wednesday is the 7th anniversary of South Bend's 311 customer service call center.

Residents can call 311 to get any questions about the city of South Bend services answered.

The simple three-digit number lets people make a request, get information about programs and will get you in contact with the correct departments.

"It's quite a milestone for us. It means we have had a million contacts with the community both to fill their request, their concerns, their reports on issues and just comments and believe it or not, we have people that call us back just to say that they appreciate us and the great job we are doing," says Cynthia Simmons, director of South Bend's 311 call center.

"It's just been very, very great to be able to capture every citizen that calls in to document their call, their concern, their request and make sure it's dispatched to the appropriate department."

Simmons shares, "We have a great group of people. They do the work. They're stellar and the community pretty much knows them by name with there being such a small number of representatives. They know the person taking the call and they often talk about how nice it is to get a human touch in such a technological world."

The call center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can also use the 311 service online at 311.southbendin.gov.