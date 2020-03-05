Attempted robber miserably fails after trying to break-into gun shop

“It is one of those funny stupid criminal moments that’s hard to pass up.”

For most people, like Femme Fatale Guns and Sporting Inc. owner Jessica Bartol, the thought of committing a crime isn’t on her radar.

But for some, they are willing to go above and beyond to break the law. Like the man who miserably failed trying to break into Bartol’s gun shop Wednesday night.

“He threw this rock that landed over here into the window, inspected his damage and saw he didn’t do as much as he thought it did, launches his body, which does not go through the window, but his foot does causing a little crack and then horse kicks it and face plants,” Bartol explained.

Bartol called the attempted robber “South Bend’s finest criminal” after he was arrested minutes after walking away.

Police identify the man as 27-year-old Henry Cooks, who was arrested for criminal mischief and attempted burglary.

Luckily, Cooks chose the one gun shop that can be seen just blocks away from the South Bend Police Department.

Sgt. Jim Maxey said he was surprised to find out Cooks tried breaking the glass with his body.

“Generally, you might use a rock, which he did, but when that failed he decided, ‘Well, I’ll just use my body,’ and failed. I was really surprised. It looked very painful,” Maxey said.

What was also painful for Bartol was seeing the cracks to her storefront window that will now cost her up to $1,500 to replace. However, Bartol says Cooks got the better half of the damage.

“I’m guessing he is a little achy down there in county lockup this morning,” Bartol said.

When asked if she ever thought her gun shop would be on the receiving end of a viral failed break-in attempt like this, she said she always thought it would be possible.

“We have been waiting for the guys that throw the bricks to have a brick come back and hit them in the face, because you really can’t break these windows,” Bartol said.

With Cooks in jail and Bartol with a cracked window, who got the last laugh? Cooks or the window?

If you asked Bartol, she says the viewers.

“I think all of us do. I think we are all the winners in this one. We are all the winners on the stupid criminal videos,” Bartol said.

Cooks is currently booked in the St. Joseph County Jail and awaiting formal charges.

