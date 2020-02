A celebration of miracles will be held next Saturday.

Saturday morning, Zach Horner was joined by Dr. Mark Meekhof and Carla Meekhof to talk more about Reins of Life and a special upcoming event.

The 22nd Annual Kelsey Meekhof Memorial Dinner & Auction will be Saturday, February 8th at The Armory in South Bend. To learn more or to buy tickets, you can visit Reins of Life's website.