Former wrestling teammates remember man murdered in SB shooting

"I was in disbelief. I just couldn't believe it actually happened."

Family, friends and former teammates are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Riley High School alum Huey Hudson Jr. one day after he was found shot to death inside his South Bend home.

Hudson was found dead just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Since then, those that fought for him, like former wrestling high school teammate Tyler Lymburner, are remembering him.

“We wrestled together as partners in the wrestling room. We were competing every day to make each other better,” Lymburner told 16 News Now Monday.

Also making Hudson better on the mat was Riley wrestling head coach Bill Flatt, who helped lead Hudson to fourth place in the Indiana High School Boys Wrestling State Finals in 2009.

“He was difficult in the classroom, but just a prince for me. He and I never had an issue. Not once ever in the four years that we were together,” Flatt said.

After graduating high school, Flatt says Hudson would go on to one year of junior college before leaving to work as a tradesman.

And despite the difficult times along the way, Flatt says Hudson found a way to make a person smile both in person and online.

“Keep a smile on your face…no matter what you go thru,” Hudson’s last Facebook post reads.

Flatt says he spent the last 24 hours talking to several other of Hudson’s teammates reminiscing about the great times they shared together.

“Every time he came into a room, he lighted up the room,” Flatt said.

