Elkhart looking at a new mayor as the polls close

When the polls closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, it was time to tally the votes and see who the next mayor for the city of Elkhart will be.

Democrat Rod Roberson and Republican Dave Miller were looking for that spot as the city's leader.

"We are feeling very optimistic and delighted to have the opportunity to bring our campaign to voters and to end the campaign today as well," Miller said. "But looking forward to the bright future because we've put together a compelling case for my return to this office, which I have come in and out of over 12 years."

"Well, it's tough to tell, but one thing's for certain, we will get to the end. So, that's a good thing given that this has been a long time in coming," Roberson said. "But I do feel very optimistic, but it's always cautious, because you just never know until the votes are in."

Reporter Zach Horner will be at both candidates' watch parties.

Rod Roberson's watch party runs from 6-10 p.m. at The Lerner Theatre Crystal Ballroom.

Dave Miller's watch party runs from 7-10 p.m. at LEX530 in Elkhart.