One person injured in Cass County Crash

A man was sent to the hospital Friday night after accidentally crashing into a tree.

The accident happened Friday night around 9:56 p.m. on Runkle St. near Anderson Rd in Milton Township. 31-year-old Corey Geyer, of Elkhart, was driving east bound on Runkle St. when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

It's believed he was wearing his seatbelt, and at this time undetermined if intoxicating substances were involved. This case remains under investigation.