SILVER ALERT: Missing 10-year-old Gas City girl

Indiana State Police and the Gas City Police Department are currently searching for missing 10-year-old Skylea Rayn Carmack.

She was last seen at 4 p.m. on Saturday, in Gas City, Indiana.

She was seen wearing a black t-shirt with an emblem of Mario and Luigi on it and was wearing black pants with red design or cherries. She also was wearing teal high top tennis shoes and may be carrying a pink backpack, a blanket with puzzle pieces on it, and a pillow. She may answer to Sky or Boog.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

She's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Indiana State Police at 765-473-6666 or Gas City Police at 765-674-2278.