Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese joined 16 Morning News Now

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese joined Tricia Solma on 16 Morning News Now on Tuesday morning.

The mayor discussed why he rejected the city's parks and recreation department director, Randall Norton, resignation. Norton is accused of embezzling from a nonprofit youth organization he ran in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

"At this point, everything is not confirmed. There is still some unknowings," Mayor Neese said, "Mr. Norton did offer his resignation. It was at this point only a charge and I still want to give him the opportunity to try to obtain as much information as possible from Three Rivers, Michigan."

Mayor Tim Neese also discussed the success of the Grand Prix. He said the crowd size was larger than what the committee expected.

"We were expecting about 12 to 15,000 people," Mayor Neese said "We actually had closer to 20,000 people."

One race official told Mayor Neese, Elkhart has the potential to be the finest Go Kart race in the nation.

The mayor discussed the city's upcoming Comic Con and some of it's headliners, including Lori Petty from "Orange is the New Black."

The Comic Con will take place the first week in September.