South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg joins 16 Morning News Now

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg joined Tricia Solma on 16 Morning News Now on Tuesday.

Mayor Pete believes the city's homelessness plan is a real game changer. The plan was discussed during Monday night's South Bend Common Council meeting.

"What's new is we've learned the state is making funding available for permanent supportive housing," Mayor Pete said, "This is where you not only create a unit and move someone into it, but make sure they have the services to ensure they succeed."

The mayor of South Bend also talked about how the city benefits from new hydroelectric generation facility and Sietz Park renovations. It's going to reduce University of Notre Dame's carbon footprint by 50%.

"I think this partnership {between South Bend and University of Notre Dame} in the end makes our community more sustainable and it's going to make a key park downtown better than we've ever seen it." Mayor Pete said.

Mayor Pete also gave his input on Republican Mayoral Candidate Sean Haas' Monday news conference to discuss the raid at South Bend Housing Authority.

Haas claimed the Mayor failed to reform the system, failed to enforce all laws and distanced himself after the raid.

"Anybody who's following this process knows I've been pretty hands on with the housing authority even though it's not apart of the city's administration." Mayor said.

Mayor Pete said he hopes we can keep the politics out of it and focus on the problem-solving as a community.