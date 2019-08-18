Local foundation helps hundreds of kids as they go back to school

A local man is on a mission to help kids in the South Bend community.

Andre Davis said he grew up near Fremont Park in South Bend.

He wished he had positive role models to look up to.

Years later, Davis started the Fremont Youth Foundation and it is changing the lives of countless kids.

“We are really trying to reach out to the kids, making sure they have something positive going on in the community,” Davis said.

The foundation hosts several events throughout the year, but Sunday was the seventh annual Stop the Violence Back to School Block Party.

“It’s a great day to have this stop the violence because really it’s a good thing. This world would be a good place without violence,” said student, Amod Taylor.

With the help of Teachers Credit Union, students got free school supplies, haircuts, food and resources to start off a successful school year.

A mom of two boys said she was thankful for an event like this.

“It’s a positive way of showing them that there are people out here who really care,” Clarissa Turner said.

If you would like to donate to the foundation, go to the Fremont Park Facebook page.

