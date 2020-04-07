55 dogs taken away from Silver Lake home

An ongoing investigation in Silver Lake results in 55 dogs being taken away from a residence Tuesday night.

That's according to our reporting partner, The Times Union.

There's no word as to why the animals were taken away, as we're waiting for more information.

Meanwhile, the Kosciusko County Animal Welfare League is asking for help from the community. They posted a message on Facebook, saying they're in dire need of towels, blankets, dishes, flea and tick medication, small breed pet food, cleaning supplies among other.

The AWL is asking the community to leave the donations to the side of the front doors of the red building, which is located at 1048 S. CR 325E, Pierceton.