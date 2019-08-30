53rd annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival kicks off in Plymouth

The 53rd annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival is underway in Plymouth.

Roughly 300,000 people come out each year, making it one of the biggest festivals in the Midwest.

"This is the first largest four day festival in the state of Indiana,” said Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter. “When you talk about that, people’s ears perk up because they want to hear about it."

In addition to all the food and vendor, plenty of events will take place throughout the course of the festival.

On Sunday, the 47th annual Hoosier Old Wheels Car Show will take place, and it’s projected to be the best yet with an estimated 500 cars expected to be shown.

Also on Sunday, the Hot Air Balloon Glow will take place right before the fireworks show.

And on Monday, the Blueberry Stomp 5K will take place to benefit Adams Street Ministries.

