Elkhart Police is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Carol Lara is 4’11” 115 lbs, brown eyes and black hair, according to a press release.

Carol went missing from the1800 block of Canton Street Monday morning.

She was last seen wearing a bleached white jean shorts and a gray Marilyn Monroe Shirt.

She has two piercings on lower lip and one on her nose.

If you have any information regarding Carol please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 .