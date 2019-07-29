Two Powerball tickets purchased in Indiana set to expire

The Hoosier Lottery says two Powerball tickets purchased in Indiana are about to expire.

Both were purchased in February, the first being in LaPorte at Family Express located at 515 J Street for the February 2 drawing worth $50,000. The winning numbers are 10-17-18-43-65 and the Powerball number is 13. The ticket expires August 1.

A second $50,000 ticket was purchased February 9 in Indianapolis at Pike Food Center located at 9605 Pendleton Pike. The winning numbers are 1-2-3-7-39 and the Powerball number is 25. That ticket expires August 8.

The Hoosier Lottery says game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

