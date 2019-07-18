Run through obstacles at the annual Marine Mud Run

The Marine Mud Run is a community support project sponsored by Post #095 of the Marine Corps League.

On Newscenter 16 at Noon, Lindsay Stone was joined by Race Coordinator Lorelei Siddall to talk more about the race.

The run is designed to raise awareness and donations for young children in the community who go without gifts on Christmas and to support veteran programs.

"The great thing about it is that we have the obstacle scaled so that you don't have to be the best and boldest of the participants. you don't have to be the fastest runner, the strongest climber, we have people out there that will help get you threw it. They'll either motivate you by yelling at you or they will help you up over things if you are just not quit getting there," Loreiel Siddall said.

The Mud Run is Friday July 20th at Marine High School.