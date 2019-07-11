SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing Lafayette teen

A silver alert has been declared for a missing 14-year-old boy from Lafayette, Indiana.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of Steven Kalbaugh.

He's 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 175 pounds, has brown hair and light brown highlights, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing no shirt and blue shorts.

He's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office at 765-423-9321 or 911.