CMHU investigating after one injured in officer involved shooting in South Bend

According to the South Bend Police Department, the County Metro Homicide is investigating an officer involved shooting in South Bend.

The shooting took place Sunday morning around 3:30 am near Central High Apartments.

According to police, officers were responding to a suspicious individual, who was going through cars near the apartment.

The man was reportedly shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

His condition is currently unknown.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Per protocol, County Metro Homicide is investigating.

