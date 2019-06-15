Pet Vet: Hot Weather and Pets

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined Kim Shine on 16 Saturday Morning to talk about the dangers of high temperatures, and how to be prepared to help pets stay cool and hydrated.
Signs of Hyperthermia
Vigorous panting at rest
Unwilling to rise
Frothing from nose or mouth
Rigid muscles
Outdoor Checklist for Dogs
Shade
Water
Air circulation
Cooling area
Cool hose shower
Tips for Pets with Heat Stress
Remove from hot environment
Do not apply ice or cold water
Nothing by mouth initially
Wet body with cool water
Apply rubbing alcohol to feet and armpits
Call and go to veterinarian