Pet Vet: Hot Weather and Pets

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined Kim Shine on 16 Saturday Morning to talk about the dangers of high temperatures, and how to be prepared to help pets stay cool and hydrated.

Signs of Hyperthermia

Vigorous panting at rest

Unwilling to rise

Frothing from nose or mouth

Rigid muscles

Outdoor Checklist for Dogs

Shade

Water

Air circulation

Cooling area

Cool hose shower

Tips for Pets with Heat Stress

Remove from hot environment

Do not apply ice or cold water

Nothing by mouth initially

Wet body with cool water

Apply rubbing alcohol to feet and armpits

Call and go to veterinarian