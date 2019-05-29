Police: Boy killed after being struck by deputy's patrol car

An 11-year-old Michigan boy has died after he was struck by a Calhoun County Sheriff's Office patrol car Tuesday night.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said the boy was riding a pocket bike around 9:30 p.m. on Michigan Ave., near Lennon St., where he was hit by the deputy's cruiser in Springfield.

Sheriff Matt Saxton told WWMT-TV the death is "heartbreaking" and he believes it was accidental. He says the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress in the nearby city of Springfield, but the vehicle didn't have its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

Saxton says the minibike wasn't illuminated with lights.

The boy from Battle Creek was pronounced dead after arriving at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The deputy was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital to be evaluated but was not injured, police said.

Names are being withheld at this time.

The accident investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

