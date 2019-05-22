New Prairie Middle Schooler inspired by 16 Morning News

6th Grade English/Language Arts teacher, Bri Irey, messaged WNDU's Meteorologist Kimberly Newman on the 14th of May to reveal a little surprise from one of her students.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman and Joshua Short navigate a severe weather outbreak in this creative short story.

In a creative writing story assignment, some familiar names began to pop up.

"... he may have had some influence on his character choices, " she wrote.

The story begins with a severe weather outbreak as 'the meteorologist' tracks vibrant colors on the radar. That meteorologist turned out to be our very own Kimberly Newman as she bounced forecast ideas off of 16 Morning News' Joshua Short.

New Prairie Middle Schooler, Jackie Morley, is the author behind this dramatic story.

While the narrative isn't finished yet, Irey promises Tricia Sloma is sure to make an appearance, as well!