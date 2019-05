South Bend Roller Girls will play their first home bout of the 2019 season this weekend.

Helena Gazella and Brittnee Thompson joined Kim Shine on 16 Saturday Morning show to tell us about this season.

You can watch the South Bend Roller Girls take on Demolition City Roller Derby Sunday afternoon at the Century Center in South Bend.

Doors open at 1 p.m., and the game begins at 2 p.m.