50th annual Potato Creek and Lions Strawberry Festival gets started in North Liberty

It's something the whole family can enjoy. The 50th annual Potato Creek and Lions Strawberry Festival kicked off in Downtown North Liberty Friday.

An estimated 1,700 strawberry shortcakes will be served at this year's Potato Creek & Lions Strawberry Festival.

The festival is held until 10 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

There, you will find live music, arts and crafts, various food vendors and delicious strawberry shortcakes. This year, nearly 2,000 strawberry shortcakes will be served.

Part of the proceeds will go to Camp Millhouse, a camp that helps people with special needs.

"It's good feeling to give to people and to give to others. It's something the Lions always did," Greene Township Lions spokesperson Steven Eddy said.

The Lions Club will also be giving free train rides all day Friday and Saturday located at the northeast corner of 140 N. Main St.

The Masonic Hall and North Liberty Police Station will serve as emergency shelters during the festival.

Festivities are scheduled to continue Saturday at 8 a.m. with the 5K MDA Spud Run & Fun Walk.

For more details on the festival, you can visit northlibertychamber.org.

