$50,000 reward offered after postal worker fatally shot

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a postal worker in Indianapolis.

Police say the woman was shot about 4 p.m. Monday while she delivered mail on the city’s east side. She died at a hospital.

Indianapolis police, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the shooting. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police provided no information on a possible suspect or whether the shooting was an isolated incident.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/28/2020 10:59:16 AM (GMT -4:00)

