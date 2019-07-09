$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in LaPorte, set to expire soon

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in LaPorte, and it's set to expire soon.

The ticket was purchased on Feb. 2, 2019, at the Family Express at 515 J St. It expires at 5 p.m. on Aug. 1. The Feb. 2 winning numbers are: 10-17-18-43-65 and the Powerball number is 13.

A second $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Indianapolis at Pike Food Center located at 9605 Pendleton Pike for the Feb. 9, 2019 drawing. That ticket expires at 5 p.m. on Aug. 8. The Feb. 9 winning numbers are: 1-2-3-7-39 and the Powerball number is 25.

All Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The ticket holder is advised to ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

