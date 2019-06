More than 5,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without electricity Thursday in Michiana.

As of 12:30 p.m., 3,174 customers were affected in Elkhart County, 1,849 were without power in St. Joseph County, and Cass County had 392 without power.

On Twitter, I&M posted that a squirrel got into some substation equipment. The company expects power to be restored by 2:30 p.m.

