50 South Bend AmeriCorps members sworn in

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in attendance to swear in 50 AmeriCorps members from across northern Indiana Tuesday.

AmeriCorps is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service. The CNCS engages millions of Americans in service and volunteering in more than 50,000 locations.

South Bend's AmeriCorps programs currently include seven members in the South Bend Green Corps, who help improve energy efficiency in homes of lower-income residents.

"It's huge. It makes our neighborhoods stronger and it makes our community more sustainable," Buttigieg said. "The Green Corps is going to be doing work that involves weatherizing homes and reducing the climate change issue from right here in South Bend. And it's helping neighbors be better off, including people who might not be able to do these kinds of repairs on their own."

AmeriCorps programs also have four members involved in neighborhood outreach and legal safety programs in the Department of Community Investment.

