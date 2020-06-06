5 people shot, 169 confirmed shots fired in less than 30 hours in South Bend

In less than 30 hours, five people, including a 13-year-old, were shot across South Bend.

South Bend Police confirm that at least 169 shots were fired.

They are asking for the community's help to stop the "reckless, dangerous, and criminal behavior that is putting so many lives and property at risk."

Anyone with information is asked to an anonymous tip by calling Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. People can also call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 235-9263.

Here's a breakdown of each of the shootings, according to the South Bend Police Department:

Friday morning around 12:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of W. Linden, 2300 block of W. Linden, 300 block of N. Johnson, 200 block of N. Jackson, 200 block on N. College, 1700 block of W. Florence, 500 block of N. College, 1300 block of W. Fassnacht, 1400 block of W. Fassnacht and 1300 block of Linden for shots fired.

Police evidence confirmed that 71 shots were fired, but there could be more.

The initial investigation shows that two vehicles were driving in those locations, shooting at each other.

The vehicles were described as a white Chrysler and a black vehicle, possibly a Nissan Maxima.

Friday morning around 2:30 a.m.

One person walked into Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim said they were shot in the 2220 block of S. Franklin St.

Friday afternoon just after 2:00 p.m.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Kemble Ave. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy was shot.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police evidence confirms at least five shots were fired.

Friday afternoon around 5:00 p.m.

Officiers responded to the 1800 block of Webster for reports of shots fired. There were no injuries.

Police evidence confirms at least two shots were fired.

Friday afternoon around 5:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the area of Napier St. and Chestnut St. for reports of shots fired.

One victim was taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A dog was shot and killed.

Police evidence confirms at least four shots were fired.

Friday to Saturday morning

Between 11:00 p.m. Friday night and 2:20 a.m Saturday Morning, officers were called to the area of Olive St. and Bertrand St., three different times for reports of shots fired.

Police evidence shows that 54 rounds were fired and dozens of cars were seen in the area. When officers arrived, the cars dispersed.

Nobody was injured.

Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m.

Police were called to the 1100 block of W. Kinyon St. for reports of shots fired.

A house had been hit by gunfire.

There were no injuries.

Police evidence confirms at least eight shots were fired.

Saturday morning around 4:00 a.m.

Police were called to the intersection of McKinley and Ironwood for reports of shots fired.

There were no injuries.

Police evidence confirms at least four shots were fired.

Saturday morning just after 5:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the area of Olive St. and Bertrand St. for the fourth time of the night for shots fired.

When officers arrived, they learned two victims self-transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Police evidence confirms at least 74 shots were fired.

All of these cases remain under investigation.

