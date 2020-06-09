5 juveniles injured after vehicle crashes into house

Five juveniles were injured when their vehicle ran off the road and into a Cass County home.

It happened early Monday afternoon on Thomson Road and Dick Street in Howard Township.

Juan Villafana, a 17-year-old Niles resident, was eastbound on Thomson when he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road, hitting a home. He suffered minor injuries.

Four other juveniles in the vehicle had minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

The homeowner was standing outside at the time of the crash.

No drugs or alcohol were suspected to be contributing factors to this crash, police say, and seatbelts were being worn at the time.

The crash is still under investigation.

